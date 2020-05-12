SD Humane Society reminds public to be mindful of wildlife

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stories are popping up across the nation about increases in wildlife sightings while people are staying home and off the roads.

At San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife, they are also experiencing an increase in animal patients.

In fact, nearly 1,000 wild animal patients currently in their care, with some daily intakes reaching 80 animal patients.

As state and county leaders explore options to reopen California, San Diego Humane Society wants to remind the public to be mindful of wild animals who they may be seeing more than usual.

Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation, Lauren DuBois, joined Good Morning San Diego to help educate people about admiring wildlife from afar, and only intervening when an animal truly needs help.

“For example, we often receive baby animals, like cottontail rabbits, who are brought in by well-meaning community members believing they have been abandoned. When in fact, they have bellies full of milk from mom,” said a spokesperson.