SD Humane Society to host their annual ‘Walk for Animals’ in February

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out in Marina at the San Diego Humane Society to talk about their largest fundraiser, “Walk for Animals”.

This walk will take place on Saturday Feb. 26, 2022 in Escondido.

They are calling all animal lovers to join in on this walk to fundraise money for the San Diego Humane Society and this year it is in person!

Early bird pricing is available for those who sign up at sdwalkforanimals.org before Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Adults (ages 18+)

Early Bird: $10

Feb. 1-25: $20

Event Day: $30

Children (ages 17 and under)

Early Bird: $5

Feb. 1-25: $10

Event Day: $15

To sign up and for more information visit: https://www.sdhumane.org/support-us/fundraising/walk-for-animals/