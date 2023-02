SD Legion to begin rugby season at Snapdragon next weekend

SD Legion’s season opener is just around the corner! The rugby team unveiling their jerseys for the upcoming season!

Season opener is set for February 18th against Utah at Snapdragon.

The squad built with members from all corners of the world.. we hear from Mt. Carmel HS alum Nate Sylvia and Valley Center HS alum Chris Turori on what it means to represent their hometown!