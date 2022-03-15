SD Loyal and the YMCA partner to promote a more active lifestyle for local youth





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two organizations are comin together to help promote a more healthy and active lifestyle for the local youth.

SD Loyal and YMCA of San Diego are to transform lives and community though a new “youth soccer partnership” with Rady Children’s Hospital.

The expansive agreement includes technical soccer support, enhanced volunteer coaching content, player appearances, wellness collaboration with Rady Children’s Hospital, and a “YMCA Family Night” at the Loyal home game on Saturday, June 11.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was out having a kicking good time, getting all the details about this new partnership.