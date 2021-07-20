SD Police Department looks to curb recent surge in local violent crimes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has been seeing a surge in violent crime in 2021, following a trend all over the country.

San Diego Police Department Chief Nisleit joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss how his department is meeting this challenge.

The possession of ghost guns in the County has risen exponentially since 2020, which are homemade guns that do not have a serial number and thus are untraceable.

Recently, San Diego police created a team of investigators squarely focused mitigating the multiplication of these ghost guns.

SDPD is also cracking down on gang violence within the city by sending out more personnel, Chief Nisleit said.

Whether on foot, on bike, or in a car, San Diegans can expect to see more officers, the police chief said, as well as officers not in uniform, he added.

If you see something, say something, Chief Nisleit urged.

Tips on crime can always be submitted anonymously.