SD Police Foundation President urges residents to increase SDPD budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council is considering stripping away $10 million from what Mayor Todd Gloria has allotted for the San Diego Police Department budget for the next fiscal year.

Sara Napoli, President & CEO of the San Diego Police Foundation, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to encourage San Diegans to support Mayor Gloria’s budget increase.

The City Council Budget Review Committee meeting will be held June 14 at 9 a.m.

To join the meeting over Zoom, visit: https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1601405223

San Diego is among the safest in the country in the last several years, even for having a relatively low number of police officers per capita.