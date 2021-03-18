SD Rescue Mission builds relationships with homeless to get them off the streets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A tragic accident in which a man suspected of DUI drove into a makeshift homeless encampment near San Diego City College resulted in three deaths, six injured, and a brighter spotlight on San Diego’s growing homelessness crisis.

San Diego Rescue Mission is an organization creating solutions that can provide lasting and immediate relief for homeless San Diegans.

Donnie Dee, CEO at the San Diego Rescue Mission joined KUSI to let viewers know that the organization focuses on rehabilitation, which Dee believes starts with building relationships with those living on the streets.

A new program of theirs called Walk with Me helps build those relationships and thus aids them in building a life out of homelessness.

Dee strongly felt that there are more people on the streets than ever before because of COVID, he said.

For ways you can help today, visit: https://www.sdrescue.org/meet-the-needs-during-covid-19/