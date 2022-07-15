SD Taxpayers Association “Let’s Go SD” petitions would hurt low-income families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Let’s Go SD” was a citizen’s ballot initiative meant to impose a half-cent tax to pay for new public transit.

BUT… the tax initiative failed to qualify for the ballot, and for good measure it would have hit our lowest income community the hardest.

While the “Let’s Go SD” proposal has ultimately failed to qualify for the ballot, the Association recommends taxpayers stay vigilant and remain wary of similar measures coming up in the future.

Haney Hong, President and Trustee with the San Diego County Taxpayers Association, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the Tax Payers Association agreeing with voters not signing “Let’s Go SD” petition.

San Diego County Taxpayers Association, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to educating the public on unnecessary taxes and fees while keeping the government accountable for what they are proposing.

https://www.sdcta.org/policyreports