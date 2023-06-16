SD Wave star Alex Morgan planting more roots in community, becomes part owner and investor in local store

SD Wave FC’s star Alex Morgan adding another venture to her long resume.. part owner of a local soccer retailer, Soccer Post.

We all remember the days of getting our cleats and suiting up for gameday, Morgan was once that young athlete looking up to standout athletes. Full circle moment for the two-time World Cup champ, now getting to be on the other side of the realm. The star just adding more stake in the community, an investment that will go beyond her playing career here in San Diego.

More exciting news on the day, Wave defender Naomi Girma being granted a contract extension that will take her through 2026. Morgan saying, “It was a no-brainer, I think Casey Stoney is leading that mindset of these players on this team are here to stay. We’re building something special, we’re not looking at the now.. we’re looking into the long term of this team and how we continue to build.”