SD Women’s Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Susan Howe the President of the San Diego Women’s Foundation and Bridget Strickland a Board Member at the San Diego Women’s Foundation joined KUSI on International Women’s Day to discuss the many ways that women have fought for change throughout history.

The San Diego Women’s Foundation works to connect, educate, and inspire women to come together to create change. The Foundation grants over $200k annually to benefit under served communities in San Diego.