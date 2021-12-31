SD Zoo Wildlife Alliance float to participate in the Rose Parade in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Get ready for a roaring good time!

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is planning to participate in the 2022 Rose Parade with a float that honors endangered wildlife and scientists working to ensure all life thrives.

They will be representing the organization’s past, present and future in wildlife conservation—depicting a lion, a California condor and a rhinoceros on their float.

“Conservation is at the heart of everything we do, and it starts with the connection we make with people and wildlife every day at the Zoo and Safari Park,” said Paul. A. Baribault, president and chief executive officer of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “True conservation successes are only made possible through local and global partnerships that include communities, fellow conservation organizations, government agencies, as well as support from our amazing members, donors, guests, foundations, and companies who support our mission and make it possible for us to welcome more than 5.5 million guests a year to the Zoo and Safari Park.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with San Diego Wildlife Alliance ambassador, Marco Wendt, about their support and float in the Rose Parade.