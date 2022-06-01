SDCCU and SD Blood Bank partner up for huge Blood Drive June 1st
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Credit Union and the San Diego Blood Bank have partnered up for a Blood Drive today.
There are several locations around the county for people to donate on June 1st from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.!
WHERE: Various San Diego County Credit Union locations:
· 501 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
· 25165 Madison Avenue, Murrieta, CA 92562
· 2036 Dairy Mart Rd., Suite 130, San Ysidro, CA 92173
· 3455 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110
· 677 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach CA 92075
· 2280 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
· 312 West Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
All donors will receive a limited-edition t-shirt!
On Good Morning San Diego KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was getting all the details about todays blood drive!
Visit the blog at SanDiegoBloodBank.org or call 619-400-8251.