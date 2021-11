SDCCU Holiday Bowl Food and Blood Drive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The third annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl Food an Blood Dive is being held later this week. On Tuesday, Director of Community Relations for the San Diego Blood Bank, Claudine Van Gonka, joins KUSI with the details on the event.

For more information you can check out their website: https://www.holidaybowl.com/events/sdccu-holiday-bowl-blood-and-food-drive/