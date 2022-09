SDCCU’s Holiday Bowl Golf Classic tees off today, Sept. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUIS) – The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl’s annual golf tournament, the Marsh McLennan Agency Golf Classic, will be Monday Sept. 19 starting at 10 a.m.

The event will be held at The Heights Golf Club in Rancho Bernardo, and will feature raffle prizes, hole contests, player gifts and giveaway items.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at The Heights Golf Club to get the inside scoop on the day’s events.