SDFD and USMC Reserve kicks off this year’s Toys for Tots

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, KUSI’s Jason Austell went to the Toys for Tots kick off event and got some more information on how you can help out and get involved this holiday season.

All SDFD facilities — including several lifeguard

facilities, will be collection sites beginning today through Dec. 15

For 74 years Toys for Tots has provided happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by marines and volunteers offer these children a positive memory that will last a lifetime. Since 1947, more than 600 million children have benefited from the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program.

https://san-diego-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3