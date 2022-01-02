SDFD issues ‘Emergency Brown-Out’ due to staffing shortage from COVID-19

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

 

 

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Due to staffing shortages, an “Emergency Brown-Out” will go into effect on Jan. 3 for the San Diego Fire Department.

A Brown-Out is when organizations partially shut down in order to stretch resources.

Around 110 firefighters have been in isolation after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear at this time how long the Brown-Out could last.

Up to seven engines could be temporarily out of service until the department can fill all necessary positions.

