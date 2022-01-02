SDFD issues ‘Emergency Brown-Out’ due to staffing shortage from COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Due to staffing shortages, an “Emergency Brown-Out” will go into effect on Jan. 3 for the San Diego Fire Department.

A Brown-Out is when organizations partially shut down in order to stretch resources.

Around 110 firefighters have been in isolation after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear at this time how long the Brown-Out could last.

Up to seven engines could be temporarily out of service until the department can fill all necessary positions.

100+ San Diego City Firefighters are undergoing COVID-19 isolation/quarantine. The severe staff shortage has led to an Emergency Brown-Out order beginning Monday, with up to seven engines out of service. The dept. calls new case numbers a, 'historic high.' More details at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/HdeA2USeL2 — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) January 2, 2022