SDFD issues ‘Emergency Brown-Out’ due to staffing shortage from COVID-19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Due to staffing shortages, an “Emergency Brown-Out” will go into effect on Jan. 3 for the San Diego Fire Department.
A Brown-Out is when organizations partially shut down in order to stretch resources.
Around 110 firefighters have been in isolation after being exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19.
It is unclear at this time how long the Brown-Out could last.
Up to seven engines could be temporarily out of service until the department can fill all necessary positions.
