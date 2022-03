SDFD releases disappointing review of new paramedic provider Falck Ambulance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier Wednesday, the San Diego Fire Department presented their review of a new paramedic provider “Falck Ambulance.”

Chief Colin Stowell, with San Diego Fire and Rescue, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego,” to discuss his views on the provider, which he has said is not doing enough to meet their needs.