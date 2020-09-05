SDFD staffing additional resources during red flag warning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Fire Department said they will be staffing additional resources during the Labor Day weekend through Monday in addition to 50 Fire Stations and 300 personnel on duty daily.

SDFD Deputy Chief Steven Lozano joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss heat and fire safety.

The extreme late-summer heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to parts of the San Diego area is expected to roast the region through the Labor Day weekend.

The hot spell and accompanying low humidity and gusty winds out of the east prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag” wildfire warning for the inland valleys and mountains, effective from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. The alert signifies a likelihood of critical combustion hazards that can lead to “extreme fire behavior.”

Expected high temperatures along the coast Saturday will be 87-92 degrees with overnight lows 69-77, forecasters said. Inland valley highs will be 108-113 with overnight lows of 74-81. Mountain highs will be 100-105 with overnight lows of 68-76, and desert highs will be 118-123 with overnight lows of 83-88.

Air moisture levels will drop to the 15-20% range on Saturday and Sunday with poor overnight recovery, according to meteorologists. Winds out of the east are expected to reach sustained speeds between 15-25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30-40 mph in the southern reaches of the county.

Excessive heat warnings, meanwhile, will be in effect in the western valleys, the mountains and the deserts through 8 p.m. Monday; and in coastal areas from 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Monday.