SDFNL Magazine co-founders preview the start of the 2022 San Diego High School Football Season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Football is back!

KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report is broadcasting the first show of the 2022 season Friday night, with a special full-game broadcast of Cathedral vs. Mater Dei on Saturday.

SDFNL Magazine co-founders Montell Allen and Ruben Pena joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy a day before the season kicks off the share their expectations.