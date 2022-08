SDFNL’s Montell Allen and Ruben Pena preview Kickoff Classic and upcoming season

SDFNL’s Montell Allen and Ruben Pena stop by and chat with KUSI’s Brandon Stone to preview their upcoming Kickoff Classic that will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12th and 13th at University City High School!

Check out https://www.sdfnlmagazine.net/kick-off-classic for a list of matchups and more info!