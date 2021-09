SDG&E, American Red Cross to host last Wildfire Safety Fair on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E and the American Red Cross will be hosting a Wildfire Safety Fair in preparation of the California fire season.

SDG&E rep. Denice Menard and American Red Cross rep. Andrea Aflonsi-Fuller came on to Good Evening San Diego to discuss the importance of fire safety.

To find out more about this Saturday’s event, please visit: PrepareSanDiego.org