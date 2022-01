SDG&E bills see large jump this month as the utility implements new rates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Get ready to pay more for your utilities.

SDG&E will be implementing new rates this month for all customers.

Why are they increasing prices? Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, Richard Rider, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the reason for SDG&E’s higher rates.