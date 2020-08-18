SDG&E customers warned of rotating outages

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Customers of San Diego Gas and Electric have been warned they may face brief power outages over the next few days because of a shortage of electricity supplies.

California was expected to fall 4,400 megawatts short of the power needed to keep the lights on Monday. California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed anger, saying that was not acceptable. He said he was only informed of the risks to the power supply on Friday, the first day the independent system operator told utilities to impose an extended period of “flex alerts” because of a shortage of electricity. Governor Newsom said he’s calling for an investigation, with letters to the California ISO, the state energy commission, and the public utilities commission demanding to know why the regulators could not predict or try to mitigate the anticipated shortage and service disruptions.

With rotating outages, and cutting power to some communities for brief periods of time, the utility companies can ease some of the demands on the power system.

The rotating outages are meant to last for about an hour or less.

A spokesperson for SDG&E, Denice Menard said the company can’t identify the reason for the power shortage but she’s suggesting that the heat wave and the effects of the pandemic, with more people staying at home could be factors.

Since the flex alert was declared, SDG&E notified about 59,000 customers friday, that their power would be interrupted. On the following day, 17,000 customers lost power for 20 minutes.

To maintain energy supplies through the next few days, SDG&E said customers need to save energy by changing their energy habits and by shifting electricity use to later in the day.

For more conservation tips, you can go to https://www.sdge.com/

And click here to see how the area surrounding you is effected: https://sdgenews.com/article/aug-17-flex-alert-declared-california-iso