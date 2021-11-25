SDG&E is asking customers to plan for potential power outages over Thanksgiving





LAKE JENNINGS (KUSI) – This Thanksgiving could turn out to be a fiery holiday for more than just the birds.

San Diego Gas & Electric asked customers on Monday to be prepared for possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) over the Thanksgiving holiday after the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Orange County and San Diego County mountains and valleys.

The NWS has issued a red flag warning of critical fire danger starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. until Friday at 6 p.m. for San Diego County mountains and valleys.

The Thanksgiving forecast is projected to have east winds of 20 to 30 mph, reaching as high as 55 mph and even some at 65 mph in “wind-favored” locations, according to the NWS.

To make matters worse, humidity levels will fall between 5% and 15%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” said the NWS. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

PSPS is recognized by and intended to alleviate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions.

In response, SDG&E has powered up their Emergency Operations Center and is monitoring conditions 24/7.

The company has begun pre-patrols of equipment located in high fire threat districts (HFTD) and plans to notify customers who are potentially at risk of PSPS starting Tuesday morning through phone calls, text messages, and email.

Notified customers should be ready to be without power through to Saturday.

Customers who receive PSPS messages should be prepared with to act on their personal emergency plans in order to keep their household safe.

San Diego County government officials on Wednesday asked residents to stay alert for wildfires, and refrain from using power tools outdoors, including lawn mowers, as they can potentially spark on rocks and ignite grass or brush fires.

Instead, residents should use hand tools to remove dead or dying plants near their homes.

The outages depend on SDG&E’s need and ability to physically inspect equipment, which must be done during daylight hours in order to be re-energized.

Areas at risk of PSPS will be made available on this list by Tuesday.

A recently-released PSPS app allows customers to be aware of weather changes. Download the app here.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Lake Jennings with more information.