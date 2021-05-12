SDG&E launches Goat Grazing pilot program

San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) is finding new innovative ways to combat wildfires. Their newest wildfire-fighting partners are approximately 220 goats who are taking a bite out of potential wildfire ignition sources and carbon emissions. The program is a vegetation measure that utilizes goats to clear brush and other vegetation-ignition sources around electric infrastructure. The program, a first of its kind for the utility, is designed to help keep communities safe from potential utility-related wildfires.

The initial grazing area is within SDG&E-owned transmission corridor property in Chula Vista, while other company locations are being considered as well. The goat herd and the staffing have been secured through a contract with San Diego County based environmental land management company for the duration of the pilot program.