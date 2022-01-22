SDG&E: ‘Multiple factors impact electricity and natural gas rates’

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – During the month of January, some SDG&E customers saw upwards of a 10% increase in their utility bills.

Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the reasons behind SDG&E’s rise in prices.

The top factor for the rise in prices is the rising costs of natural gas, according to Rider.

“A corporation does not pay taxes. It’s a common misconception — let businesses pay for it. No, they pass whatever costs are put on them through to their customers,” explained Rider. “So, in a sense, we have done this to ourselves.”