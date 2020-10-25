SDG&E notifies North County residents of possible power shutoffs

NORTH COUNTY (KUSI) – With expected Santa Ana winds and elevated fire weather conditions in north San Diego County, San Diego Gas & Electric has notified approximately 21,480 residents that it may have to turn off power to reduce wildfire risk Monday and Tuesday.

Power shutoffs are approved by state regulators as a safety tool to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions, SDG&E said.

Within the utility’s service territory, the strongest winds are expected overnight Sunday through Monday in the Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, Pala Reservation and Fallbrook areas in North County. A map of areas at risk of power shutoffs is available at sdge.com/ready.

On Saturday, SDG&E sent notifications via phone, text message and email to customers in those areas to inform them that they are at risk of safety power shutoffs.

“Customers who were notified should be prepared to activate their personal emergency plan to keep their family and pets safe,” SDG&E said. “SDG&E will continue to provide customers with updates when there is more certainty about forecasted weather conditions.”

An SDG&E Community Resource Center drive-through will be open at 8 a.m. Monday at the Fallbrook Branch Library, 124 S. Mission Rd.