SDG&E pushes for 17.5% rate hike in 2024-2027

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every four years, state investor-owned utility companies have to file for rate increases with the public utility commission.

This year, SDG&E is asking the California Public Utility Commission for a budget increase that would increase energy rates by 17.5% for the average California household.

SDG&E has turned record profits in 2022. Instead of passing savings to their costumers, they are looking to increase the money in the pockets of their shareholders.

