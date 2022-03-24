SDG&E to credit customers on their upcoming bills though the California Climate Credit Program





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric announced Thursday that residential customers will receive credits on their upcoming bills due to a state program aimed at combating climate change.

The utility said customers will get up to $171.40 in bill credits in the coming months due to the California Climate Credit program, which distributes gas and electric credits twice per year.

This year, natural gas customers will see their April bills reduced by $43.06, more than double last year’s credit. In August and September, electricity bills will be offset by $128.34 across both months, almost double last year’s amount.

No action is required on the part of SDG&E customers to receive the credit, according to the utility.

The program, administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, requires industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. Credits on customers’ bills represent the customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.

