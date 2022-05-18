SDG&E unveils new rate hikes beginning in 2024





DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – Double digit price hikes could be coming for SDG&E customers in 2024 if a new budget proposal passes.

This comes after many SDG&E customers have seen their electricity and gas bills triple at the beginning of 2022.

The utility company released more details on their new plan, which outlines a new increase of more than 5% to an electric rate and 18% to utility payments for the average customer compared to the expected bill in 2023.

“If the city council would stop the franchise agreement from going forward — which they have the power to do — they could sit down with SDG&E and tell them: Listen, we’re not going to let you have the franchise until you restore those consumer protections,” said attorney Michael Aguirre.

