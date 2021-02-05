SDHC seeks community help for Black History & Heritage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego History Center is seeking community contributions for their new project, Celebrate San Diego: Black History & Heritage, which will launch in February 2021.

This initiative will include both a physical and a digital presence, and the community’s input will also be added to the San Diego History Center’s permanent collection to be shared and studied for generations to come.

San Diego History Center Marketing Manager, Shelby Gordon, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new project.

The San Diego History Center seeks community crowd-sourced insights, information, and items for Celebrate.

In addition to photos, video, audio histories, and physical items, the San Diego History Center is encouraging the community to submit an event, milestone, or memory that should be included on a timeline of the history of Black San Diego and Black San Diegans.

These community sourced milestones may be added to a dynamic virtual timeline on the website and displayed at the museum in Balboa Park.

See the most current virtual timeline here: https://sandiegohistory.org/exhibition/celebratesd_blackhistoryheritage/