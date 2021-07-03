SDPD and Lifeguards prep for busy 4th of July at the beaches

Fourth of July weekend brings thousands of visitors to San Diego’s popular beaches and larger crowds mean more rescues by SDFD lifeguards. In addition, Mission Bay is one of the top destinations for aquatic enthusiasts, especially during holiday weekends.

“Lifeguards and police officers patrolling our beaches, particularly Mission Bay, want everyone to have safe and enjoyable experiences,” said Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “With the increase in visitors on this holiday weekend, we want to make sure those who participate in aquatic activities know the safest places to swim or surf as well as the safety requirements for equipment such as personal watercraft. We have also seen an increase in illegal vessel rentals and want to warn the public.”

With more than 40 miles of oceanfront and bay shoreline to patrol throughout the city, SDFD lifeguards help keep an average of 17 million visitors safe and conduct an estimated 7,000 rescues at local beaches each year. Additionally, lifeguards manage cliff, scuba and swift water rescues, enforce boating safety regulations and respond to emergencies involving seafaring vessels and other watercraft. SDPD has a full-time beach team whose members patrol the sand, boardwalks and Mission Bay.

San Diego @SanDiegoPD @SDLifeguards @sdfirerescue encourage people to be safe this holiday weekend if they head out to the beaches. They will be fully staffed and ready to respond all weekend long. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/g8vtQSrDff — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 1, 2021