SDPD asking for public’s help in finding man responsible for bank robbery in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man in a black hat and flannel shirt robbed a La Jolla bank Wednesday.

The thief, who also was wearing a black face mask, confronted a teller at the Chase branch office in the 8800 block of Villa La Jolla Drive and demanded cash shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the clerk handed over an undetermined amount of money, the robber left the bank, got onto a scooter and rode away to the west.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch white or Hispanic man with brown eyes and a medium build, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.