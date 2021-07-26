SDPD Chief Nisleit says criminals don’t feel they will be held accountable for their crimes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Like many other Democrat run cities, San Diego is seeing a surge in gang violence and violent crimes.

Earlier this month, San Diego City officials announced new techniques and law enforcement strategies to curb the surge in violent crime, but is it working?

Spurring the changes in San Diego Police Department policy, according to SDPD officials, is a rash of violent crime that has plagued the city this year, a series of offenses that include:

— Seven gang-related homicides, compared with four in 2020;

— Three attempted-homicide cases, compared with one at this time last year;

— A total of 34 assaults with a deadly weapon, compared with 19 in 2020; and

— Nine drive-by shootings, compared with two in 2020.

“The increased violence our communities are experiencing is cause for new measures to address it,” Police Chief David Nisleit said. “Our Violence Reduction Plan and new Ghost Gun Team will combine proactive policing with special investigations to use knowledge and expertise to find those who are causing this violence and stop it before it happens. Every San Diegan deserves to feel safe, and we believe these efforts will help us in reaching that goal.”

RELATD STORY: Gang related crime and violence skyrockets in San Diego County

The new policing measures, according to Chief Nisleit, include:

— Assigning additional investigative personnel and specialized teams to violent and firearm-related crimes;

— Gathering information and performing “intelligence-led” enforcement of suspected problem areas;

— Sharing intelligence and maintaining contact with outside agencies; and

— Utilizing added investigative techniques to monitor, locate and arrest wanted suspects and those illegally possessing firearms.

Now, Chief Nisleit says SDPD Officers are confronting armed persons multiple times per day. Nisleit says, “the criminal element in this city, and across this nation, just do not feel they are going to be held accountable for their crimes.

Chief Nisleit discussed the huge rise in crime and effectiveness of new policing techniques with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego.

Back on June 1, the San Diego Police Department also adopted new rules for interactions with transgender and nonbinary citizens.

Key components of San Diego Police Department Procedure for interactions with transgender and nonbinary citizens require that SDPD personnel:

— use visual and verbal cues to become aware of a person’s gender identification, accept it and refer to them by their preferred pronouns;

— properly document a person’s gender identity in police reports and share that information on a need-to-know basis with other department members to ensure continuity of treatment in subsequent interactions;

— give people who identifies as transgender or nonbinary the choice of the gender of the officer who will perform a search on them and ensure that searches of transgender or gender-nonbinary persons are not more invasive than searches of cisgender people;

— follow all department procedures for transporting people who identify as female, including transgender women and the nonbinary, including recording the transport on uniform-worn cameras and notifying a dispatcher of the beginning and ending mileage of the police vehicle used;

— book transgender and nonbinary people into a jail facility that aligns with their preferred identity; and

— make every reasonable attempt to recover medications for the arrestee and take them to the jail facility with their personal property, as missing medications used as part of a person’s transition can be life- threatening.