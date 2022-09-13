SDPD Crisis Intervention Program calls for volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department Crisis Intervention Program is in need of volunteers to help fellow San Diegans through traumatic experiences.

The Crisis Intervention Program was created three decades ago to create short-term emotional support and logistical problem solving for individuals have gone through or are going through traumatic experiences.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Crisis Interventionist Caren Cambre to talk about how San Diegans can get involved. There will be an informational meeting for volunteers on Thursday, Sept. 15 and Saturday Sept. 17 at police headquarters in Downtown, details below.