SDPD investigate homicide, same day police chief addresses record rise in crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two people were shot today, one fatally, in an apparent drive-by shooting in a Mountain View-area neighborhood.

The gunfire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers found one victim, a 34-year-old male gravely wounded in the area, Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person wounded in the shooting showed up at a hospital later for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The victims’ names were not released. During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that a group was gathered in the parking lot of a convenience store just before the shooting and a light-colored car drove westbound on Ocean View Boulevard and appeared to fire several rounds at the group, police said.

The car then continued westbound on Ocean View Boulevard. No descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available, and no suspects in the case were in custody as of 5 p.m., Buttle said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.