Police investigating double homicide in Otay Mesa West; infant missing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two women were fatally shot Sunday in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, an infant belonging to one of the victims was missing and a 31-year-old man was being sought as a person of interest, police said.Dispatchers received a 911 call at 8:19 a.m. regarding an argument in the 4300 block of Ebersole Drive, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

“As officers were en route to the call, the caller reported hearing gunshots,” Dobbs said. “When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 37- year-old woman on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Not knowing where the suspect was, the officers evacuated the woman to an area where she could be treated by paramedics.”

The officers then received information that a second victim was possibly down inside the residence, the lieutenant said. They entered the home and found a 65-year-old woman who also had apparent gunshot wounds.

“They evacuated that woman to an area where she could be treated.” Dobbs said. “The officers then received information there should be a 6 month- old infant inside. The officers searched the house, but were unable to find the child.”

Both of the women who were shot succumbed to their wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and one was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Dobbs said.

A SWAT team was brought in to search the residence and surrounding area to try to locate the infant and a possible suspect, while Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to handle the investigation.

“This appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence,” Dobbs said. “The six-month-old infant is the son of the 37-year-old woman and the person of interest, who is the child’s father.”

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Justice Love Peace (aka Jeremiah Horton), Dobbs said.

The victims have been identified, but their names are not being released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.