SDPD: Three people shot after fight near Shelter Island





A fight on Shelter Island Saturday night led to three men being shot and taken to the hospital.

San Diego Police tell KUSI two of the three victims are going to be okay, but the condition of the third remains unknown. During a press conference, Lt. Ken Impellizeri said one of the people shot may have had a larger role in the fight, saying he was “not just a victim.”

The shooting prompted a large police response from multiple agencies, as the original call indicated a mass shooting may have been taking place. According to Lt. Impellizeri that turned out not to be the case and there is not believed to be a threat to the public at this time.

However, the investigation is ongoing and San Diego Police are still trying to determine if there were others involved. If you know anything you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.