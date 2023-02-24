SDPD officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego Police Department officer was arrested in Mira Mesa for alleged domestic violence, the SDPD reported today.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the department received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty SDPD officer in Mira Mesa.

On-duty officers arrived on the scene and arrested Officer James Walker on domestic violence-related charges, police said. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Walker has been suspended and his peace officer powers were removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations, the SDPD said.