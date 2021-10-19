SDPD officer awarded Top Cop during D.C.’s Police Week





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego police officer was honored as “Top Cop” in D.C. after his heroic rescue at Sunset Cliffs.

During summer of last year, a man who drove his car off Sunset Cliffs with his twin girls in the backseat. Using a dog leash, SDPD Officer Jonathan Wiese repelled down the cliff to bring them to safety. Over the weekend, Weise was flown to the nation’s capital, where he was the only officer in California to receive the Top Cop award. He spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the honor.