SDPD Officer suffers minor injuries after being struck by vehicle





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – An off-duty San Diego Police Department officer Friday was treated for minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle while removing tires from U.S. Interstate 5.

The incident was first reported at 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A semi-truck, driven by a 47-year-old Granada Hills resident, was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 at state Route 76 when two of its tires dislodged and rolled into the southbound traffic lanes on Interstate 5, said CHP Officer Hunter Gerber.

The tires caused a traffic back-up and the unidentified SDPD officer, who was in her personal vehicle, pulled over and attempted to remove them from the road, Gerber said.

A 22-year-old man driving a BMW in the fourth southbound lane collided with the officer, Gerber said.

Law enforcement remained on scene until 8:30 a.m. Gerber said that alcohol or drugs are not suspected in the collision, which remains under investigation.

It was unclear if the BMW driver, a Rancho Santa Margarita resident, was cited or at what speed he was driving.

Anyone with information on the collision is encouraged to call the CHP Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.