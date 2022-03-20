SDPD officer responds to large bonfire, joins in the musical revelry
FIESTA ISLAND (KUSI) – When you start your shift as an officer with the San Diego Police Department, you never know where you’ll end up.
SDPD Officer Gonzales was patrolling Fiesta Island Friday night when he noticed some folks around an unsafe bonfire.
He approached the group, noticing that they had musical instruments such as accordions and guitars with them and were singing.
Officer Gonzales addressed the unsafe bonfire, then strapped on an accordion and began to play with the group who began to sing around him.
The department posted the video to their Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, the latter of which has gained over 701,500 views as of Sunday afternoon
The group ended up agreeing to control the bonfire.