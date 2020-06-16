SDPD Officer saves twin girls after father drives off cliff in suicide attempt

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A reportedly suicidal father and his two 3-year-old daughters were rescued after the man’s truck hit the bottom of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma, police said.

A woman called the Sheriff’s Department at 4:30 a.m. and reported that the father had taken the children and was allegedly threatening to drive off the Coronado Bay Bridge, Officer Tony Martinez of the SDPD said.

A few minutes later, police officers spotted the vehicle and family on Hill Street near Cornish Drive, but the vehicle allegedly raced away and went over the cliff, Martinez said.

An officer went down the cliff and found the father and one daughter outside the Dodge truck, which was upside down in the water, police said.

Lifeguards and medics were called in to assist.

The second daughter was rescued from the truck wreckage, and all three were taken to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Martinez said.

San Diego Police Officer Jonathan Wiese joined KUSI News to talk about his experience.

Wiese, a 22-year veteran of the force and the father of a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy, said his “dad instincts” kicked in.

His first thought was to jump off the edge, but it was dark out and the cliff side was rocky. Then he thought of a 100-foot-long canine leash used for SWAT missions. The K-9 officer stripped off his gun belt and vest, wrapped the leash around his chest and threw one end over the cliffs. He gave the other end to arriving officers.