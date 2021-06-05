SDPD Sheriff’s Department looking to hire, gun exchange program seeks to enhance safety

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to first reflect on the SDPD detectives who died in a tragic head-on collision this week.

Next, Sheriff Gore described the more than 250 open positions at the sheriff’s department from sworn positions to registered and vocational nurses to mental health and even student workers.

To learn more, visit, www.joinsdsheriff.net.

Text “join” to 855-737-4374 to begin the hiring process.

To boot, the guns for gift cards event is taking place today at the Southern Baptist Church, in which guns can be turned in for a gift card or skateboard.