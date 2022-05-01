SDPD: Three people shot after fight on Shelter Island beach





SHELTER ISLAND (KUSI) – A fight on Shelter Island Saturday night around 9 p.m. led to three men being shot and taken to the hospital.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident at 2000 Shelter Island Drive, as the original call indicated a mass shooting may be taking place.

An argument ensued between a group of people at a firepit on the beach and two people in that argument pulled out guns and started shooting at one another.

The three men were ages 24, 23, and 22 — all wounded.

They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life — threatening, police said.

During a press conference, Lt. Ken Impellizeri said one of the people shot may have had a larger role in the fight, saying he was “not just a victim.”

However, the investigation is ongoing and San Diego Police are still trying to determine if there were others involved. If you know anything you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.