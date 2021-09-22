SDPD to host Guns for Gift Cards event this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With violent crime on the rise, the San Diego Police Department is coming up with ways to reduce gun violence.

According to SANDAG’s most recent report, San Diego County has seen an 18.8% spike in violence the first half of 2021. To combat this, the SDPD is holding an event that will allow anyone to hand over unwanted firearms, no questions asked. Chief David Nisleit went on to Good Morning San Diego to discuss this Saturday’s event.