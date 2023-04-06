SDPD’s Southeastern Division officers are sponsoring Peace in the Park on Saturday, April 8

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is once again teaming up with community leaders and groups to host another fun, but important seasonal event. This time, the Southeastern Division officers are sponsoring Peace in the Park on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain View Park, similar to the very successful Peace in the Park event in December.

These events are designed to take back our public parks and make them safe for families to enjoy and spend time together. This year, close to 50 different community groups and organizations are participating in Peace in the Park. This includes a variety of resources for families, including food assistance, medical, education, counseling and numerous other resources.

Acting Capt. Jason Weeden joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to preview the event and invite the audience to participate.