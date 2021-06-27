SDS Events is planning events in San Diego again; LSU Crawfish Boil coming next month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With California reopening, San Diego has a variety of events in store for this summer.

Kevin Hellman, Event Coordinator for SDS Events, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the upcoming San Diego Music Awards.

SDS Events has produced and coordinated events in San Diego since 1981.

One upcoming event, the LSU Alumni Crawfish Boil is open to everyone and takes place on July 24, with ticket sales ending on July 17 to give them time to order the mounds of crawfish straight from Louisiana.

The great boil will take place at the Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Highway San Diego, CA 92101.

To buy tickets visit: www.lsualumni.org/san-diego-crawfish-boil