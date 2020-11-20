SDSCF fundraising to reach the ‘No Senior Alone’ initiative’s $1 million goal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Seniors Community Foundation launched its No Senior Alone Initiative last month, to support older people facing social isolation, which the pandemic severely exacerbates.

Part of the initiative includes a fundraising campaign, with a goal of $1 million, where if people donate their gift will be matched by the Sahm Family Foundation. People can donate online at sdscf.org/covid19.

Board Chair at SDSCF, Derek Quackenbush, discussed what they have been doing amid the pandemic on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.