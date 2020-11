SDSU Aztecs football hosts Hawaii with revenge on their mind





SDSU football team heads into Saturday’s game against Hawaii with a chance to beat the team that beat them last year. That loss prevented the Aztecs from playing in the Mountain West Conference Championship game against Boise State. Big game the stakes are not as high this time around, both teams entering the game 2-1. Last week SDSU lost against San Jose State 28-17. Hawaii won at home against New Mexico 39-33.